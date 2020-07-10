Nope, it’s not just you: a bunch of your favorite apps are crashing on iOS — and it seems Facebook is to blame.

A swathe of popular services, including Spotify, Pinterest, Twitter, Viber, Venmo, Tinder, and even Apple’s App Store, are experiencing technical difficulties. The exact number of affected users is unclear at present, but over 15,000 people have collectively reported unable to access Spotify, Pinterest, and Waze, according to Down Detector.

The issues mostly affect iOS apps, so in case you’re struggling to access any services on your iPhone or iPad devices, now you know why.

According to chatter on Twitter, Facebook’s SDK for iOS is causing affected services to crash at launch. Indeed, a quick look at Facebook’s status page reveals the company is currently dealing with “increased error rates” in the iOS SDK.

Facebook’s SDK is once again causing numerous iOS apps to crash on launch. If you’re still voluntarily putting code from a company that “moves fast and breaks things” into your app, then I would seriously consider not doing that 🙂https://t.co/TmkfFCN4fC — John Sundell (@johnsundell) July 10, 2020

“We are aware and investigating an increase in errors on the iOS SDK which is causing some apps to crash,” a message on Facebook’s status dashboard reads.

For the record, the mobile versions of a bevy of popular games, including Call of Duty and PUBG, are also currently unavailable. It’s unclear if there’s any connection to the Facebook technical difficulties, though.

We’ve reached out to Facebook for comment, and will update this piece accordingly if we hear back.

This is a developing story…