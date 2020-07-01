When two people love each other very much, they can get Spotify Premium Duo for $13

When two people love each other very much, they can still hate each other’s taste in music. Spotify doesn’t want you fighting with your partner over who gets to play DJ — so it’s rolling out a new subscription service specifically aimed at couples.

The new service, dubbed Premium Duo, will offer each half their own Premium account, in addition to a shared playlist tailored to the taste of both.

Premium Duo will cost $12.99, so couples are still getting a deal considering a standard individual sub will run you $9.99. That said, it’s less of a bargain than Premium Family, which lets you share a subscription with up to six people for just $15.

There’s a catch, though: both partners need to reside at the same address to take advantage of the new service.

If you’re concerned about losing music, podcasts, playlists, and recommendations you’ve been meticulously curating over the years, don’t worry: there’s also an option to upgrade individual subscriptions to Duo with your existing account. The real question is if you’re ready to take your relationship to the next level.

Premium Duo is part of Spotify‘s larger efforts to diversify its offerings with plans catering specifically to certain groups, like families and students.

Those interested can check out Duo by clicking here.