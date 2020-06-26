YouTube is targeting TikTok with a new 15-second video recording feature

Facebook and Instagram are both trying their hand at short-video platforms to rival TikTok, with Lasso and Reels. So why should YouTube feel left out? The video streaming company is now experimenting with a new feature that will let you record 15-second videos.

Earlier this week, YouTube said it’s letting some people record short videos with this feature called multi-segment videos. It is rolling out the test to some users on both iOS and Android.

The idea is to record 15-second clips that will eventually merge into one video. YouTube’s announcement suggested that this feature will let creators record multiple clips easily directly from the mobile app:

We’re testing out a new way for creators to easily record multiple clips directly in the YouTube mobile app and upload as one video. If you’re in this experiment, you’ll see an option to ‘create a video’ in the mobile upload flow. Tap or hold the record button to record your first clip, then tap again or release the button to stop recording that clip. Repeat these steps until you’re done capturing footage up to a maximum length of 15 seconds

YouTube also said that if you want to upload longer videos at one go, you’ll have to upload them directly from the phone’s gallery. This is a strategy shift from the company to try and coax creators into uploading shorter videos through YouTube rather than TikTok.

However, the appeal of TikTok or any other modern short video app isn’t just the duration of the video content. The AR and editing tools with effects in those apps birth different formats that trend on social media; there are also active communities and cults that users can be a part of. So, YouTube will have to work on it to actually get more people using this feature regularly. Otherwise, it may end up forgotten like the YouTube Stories feature.