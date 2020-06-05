Dropbox is testing a new password manager app

Dropbox has quietly released a test version of its upcoming password manager on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. However, the app is in beta stage, and you can only log in if you have an invite.

The Android app was first spotted by sleuths at Android Police, and we managed to find a version for iOS as well. But the company hasn’t made a formal announcement yet.

The description on the Play Store and App Store, along with sign-in information on the app suggests this app will be limited to Dropbox’s paying customers.

The feature set of Dropbox’s new password manager app

Information on both stores notes that the app is using zero-knowledge encryption — a type of encryption where you don’t have to reveal the password for verification. According to the info, the app can generate unique passwords for new sign-ups and autofill your credentials on apps and websites.

We’ve asked Dropbox to provide more details on general availability and features, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

