YouTube finally adds built-in timestamps with ‘Chapters’

One of the most annoying things about YouTube is trying to find the right time for the specific content you’re looking for, especially in long videos. It’s become something of a tradition for a good samaritan to comment with the requisite timestamps, but YouTube is now making such crude methods a thing of the past. Starting today, YouTube is officially rolling out a ‘Chapters‘ feature that lets creators embed timestamps right into the video progress bar.

0:00 We heard you and added Video Chapters.

0:30 You liked it.

1:00 Now it's official: Video Chapters are here to stay.

1:30 Creators, try Chapters by adding timestamps starting at 0:00 to your video description. Viewers, scrub to find exactly what you’re looking for.

2:00 Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/bIHGsGVmyW — YouTube (@YouTube) May 28, 2020

Creators don’t need to use any special tools to create chapters; they can simply write the relevant timestamps in the video’s description. That said, videos must have at least three chapters of 10 seconds or longer, and the first chapter has to start at 0:00 for the feature to work.

YouTube has been testing this feature for a while now, so you might’ve already seen it here and there, but it’s nice to see it roll out more widely. All the easier to skip through the next Top 10 Anime Betrayals video.

