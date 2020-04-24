WhatsApp increases group call limit from 4 to 8 people

WhatsApp announced today that it’s expanding its group calling limit from four people to eight people. This makes it easier for you to stay in touch with your friends and family during the lockdown caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was part of a bunch of new product updates announced by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Earlier this week, the company started to roll out this feature to users of the app’s beta versions on iOS and Android. Now, this functionality will start rolling out to everyone starting next week.

For comparison, Houseparty allows eight participants and Google Duo allows 12 participants in a group call.

However, it’s easier for more than 2 billion WhatsApp users to take advantage of this new feature to connect with friends and family during this lockdown.