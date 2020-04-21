The New Yorker’s crossword now has a co-op mode and it’s bloody addictive

I was supposed to write this story about The New Yorker’s online crossword puzzle getting a co-op mode an hour ago. Then I started playing it with my colleague Abhimanyu, and we got so deep into it that it delayed this article being published. It’s seriously addictive.

It’s unreal that quite a simple game can be so much fun. Plus, it’s one of the best ways you can take a break from the grueling and sad news cycle for a while.

While the puzzle-solving is free, you will need to create an account and sign in to the site to play. Here’s what you have to do solve puzzles together with your friends:

Go to the New Yorker’s puzzle page — like this one.

Click on the Partner Mode option.

Share the link with your friend, and start playing.

The exciting part is that you’ll be able to solve the puzzle with your friend in real-time. Whatever words you and your friend are typing or highlighting to solve is visible to each other.

The puzzle is mobile-friendly as well, so you don’t have to worry about what device you’re using. I think I’ll be spending hours solving these excellent crosswords with friends.

