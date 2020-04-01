Daily Distraction: The origin of Facebook’s ‘pandemic’

For the last couple of weeks, we’ve been seeing and hearing the word pandemic a lot. The word means that a disease has spread to multiple countries and continents, affecting a large percentage of the population.

Do you know what else is a pandemic? Facebook ads. And I’m not saying that because they’re present everywhere and affect a large portion of the world. It was the codename the company used when it was planning to launch its ad platform back in 2007.

Here’s an excerpt from Wired editor Steven Levy’s book Facebook: The Inside story:

…That was the theme of what was to be Facebook’s big unveiling of its ad business, with the code name Panda, a quasi-portmanteau of the words “Pages and Ads.” Later, the code name would morph to something less pleasant: Pandemic.

Rather fitting, isn’t it?

Here’s what we have in store for you today:

Say what? Netflix is releasing the Matrix Trilogy tonight in the US.

The Matrix was released 21 years ago today! and at midnight tonight, The Matrix Trilogy will be available on Netflix US pic.twitter.com/ZfbSDyUJzO — Netflix US (@netflix) March 31, 2020

Ubisoft is giving away some games for free so your time spent at home becomes more interesting.

I don’t usually include news pieces, but my colleague Mix wrote this cool piece on the street photography trend in Red Dead Redemption 2. There are cool photos for you to explore.

If you’re looking for a cool Zoom and Houseparty alternative, Kosmi is great. The platform lets you chat with people, play games, and watch videos together without any installation or sign up.

Video of the day

I’ve always adored soundtracks by Hans Zimmer, and I started enjoying those tunes more after Vox’s brilliant explainer about the secret behind Dunkirk’s intense score.

Meme of the day

everyone @ literally everything outside of our apartments: pic.twitter.com/PBqrQHylf8 — jonny sun (@jonnysun) March 31, 2020

Stay Safe. Bye

