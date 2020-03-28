Slack wants to let you call Microsoft Teams users (yes, you read that right)

According to a report by CNBC, Slack is working on a method of letting you call people using Microsoft Teams. You know, its biggest competitor.

“We’re working on Teams integrations for calling features,” said Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield during a call with RBC analyst Alex Zurkin on Thursday, according to CNBC. There’s no word on when such a feature would arrive, but Slack already integrates plenty of Microsoft services such as Outlook and OneDrive.

Things have come a long way from Microsoft Teams‘ launch in 2016, when Slack took out a peculiar full-page ad in the New York Times welcoming Microsoft‘s competition while also giving it some friendly ‘advice.’

The fact Slack is willing to integrate Teams calls goes a step further than other Office integration, as Teams is a direct rival. Considering how many people are working from home these days, it’s a welcome move, assuming the integration comes sooner rather than later. Unsurprisingly, both apps have seen massive user growth during the coronavirus pandemic.

