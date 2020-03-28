Slack wants to let you call Microsoft Teams users (yes, you read that right)
According to a report by CNBC, Slack is working on a method of letting you call people using Microsoft Teams. You know, its biggest competitor.
“We’re working on Teams integrations for calling features,” said Slack CEO Stuart Butterfield during a call with RBC analyst Alex Zurkin on Thursday, according to CNBC. There’s no word on when such a feature would arrive, but Slack already integrates plenty of Microsoft services such as Outlook and OneDrive.
Things have come a long way from Microsoft Teams‘ launch in 2016, when Slack took out a peculiar full-page ad in the New York Times welcoming Microsoft‘s competition while also giving it some friendly ‘advice.’
The fact Slack is willing to integrate Teams calls goes a step further than other Office integration, as Teams is a direct rival. Considering how many people are working from home these days, it’s a welcome move, assuming the integration comes sooner rather than later. Unsurprisingly, both apps have seen massive user growth during the coronavirus pandemic.
Read next: What designers can learn from Candy Crush's brilliant UX
Corona coverage
Read our daily coverage on how the tech industry is responding to the coronavirus and subscribe to our weekly newsletter Coronavirus in Context.
For tips and tricks on working remotely, check out our Growth Quarters articles here or follow us on Twitter.