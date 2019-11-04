This app will help you find your AirPods in seconds

Most of the time, I forget my Airpods, Apple Watch, and earphones under the blanket or on my bedside table. I spend way too long trying to find them all around the house and to add to my annoyance, Apple’s ‘Find My’ tool is not at all helpful.

But, last weekend, I came across a wonderful app called ‘Wunderfind’ that allows you to find your Bluetooth devices easily.

It’s a stupidly simple app. It lists all Bluetooth devices around you and their approximate distance. If you walk towards the device, the signal strength will increase –helping you find your device!. Then it was just a matter of seconds before finding it.

I tested the app to find my Sony WH-1000xm3

Wunderfind works very well with Apple devices such as AirPods, Apple Watch, and Apple Pencil. Plus, it’s compatible with other fitness trackers, earbuds, and Bluetooth speakers.

The pro version of the app, which is free for the week, helps you locate the device, and play a sound on headphones. That’s quite handy when you can’t see the buds.

The app is available for download on both iOS and Android.

