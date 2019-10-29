Netflix is testing a feature that lets you speed up boring episodes

Netflix is always experimenting with new features to change your viewing experience. Its new test is a slightly weird one – the company is adding a feature to let you speed up or slow down video playback on your phone.

According to a report by Android Police, the streaming platform is exploring an option on its Android app that’ll let you speed up episodes up to 1.5x and slow them down to 0.5x.

Netflix speed adjustment test

The company confirmed it’s a mobile-only test in a blog post:

We’re always experimenting with new ways to help members use Netflix.This is a mobile only test and gives people the ability to vary the speed at which they watch on phones or tablets – choosing from normal to slower (0.5X or 0.75X) or faster (1.25X and 1.5X). It’s a feature that has long been available on DVD players – and has been frequently requested by our members.

Netflix added that this feature can help you skip to the part in an episode with your favorite scene, or slow it down for a fast-paced or a foreign-language title. Netflix VP Keela Robertson said the app also adjusts the pitch of the audio when you change the playing speed, so it doesn’t sound weird.

It’s quite common for podcast listeners to speed up playback speed to consume more content. However, I’m not sure if the experience will be enjoyable videos sped up. But for what it’s worth, my colleague Abhimanyu staunchly disagrees, as he routinely watches YouTube videos at 1.5x to get through his watch list.

Thankfully, Netflix said it’s not planning to roll out this feature anytime soon.

