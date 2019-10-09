Instagram turns ‘Throwback Thursday’ into a Stories feature

Instagram stories are incredibly popular with more than 500 million people using the feature every day. So there’s no surprise the company tries to keep the experience fresh with new features. Today, the photo-sharing platform rolled out a new ‘create’ mode that has a bunch of options including a throwback feature called “On this day.”

Think of this feature as “Throwback Thursday” coming to life. It shows a random picture from your feed posted on this day in the past. If you didn’t upload a photo or video on this day, it’ll show you a story from the date instead. The fun part is you can’t choose a particular picture and upload it as “On this day,” but you can hit the dice button to shuffle through posts on that day.

On this day on instagram create mode

Along with this, Instagram has released many options under the create feature such as quiz, polls with suggestions, countdown timer, and GIFs as background powered by GIPHY.

