Spotify’s family plan launches in India at Rs. 179 a month

Spotify today announced it’s bringing its family sharing plan to India for just Rs. 179 ($2.52) per month. The plan will unlock premium access to the streaming service account for up to six people.

All members of the family can use their individual accounts to stream music and podcasts as per their choice. The master account holder will be billed at the end of each month.

With the new family plan, you will also get parental controls and a playlist called Family Mix based on of all the tunes your family is listening to.

In comparison, Apple Music offers a family plan in India for Rs. 149 ($2.10) for six people.

You can sign up for the family plan here.

Read next: AI is now being used to shortlist job applicants in the UK — let's hope it's not racist