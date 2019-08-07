Google updates Image Search with new scrolling UI… within a scrolling UI

Xzibit must be laughing his ass off. Google has revamped Image Search with a new side panel that lets your scroll through images as you, eeerm, scroll through other images.

Starting today, Image Search for desktop will open pics you click on in the new side panel. The company says this will make it easier to compare images with others on the search result.

Here’s how this looks:

If you accidentally click on another image, you can easily pull back the last picture you were looking at by hitting the ‘back’ button. Pretty simple.

Jokes aside, the Big G says the revamped look will help retailers and publishers attract more potential customers seeking information about a product they’re considering purchasing or a task they’re trying to solve. “We’ve also added captions to the related images shown under the image you’ve selected so you know where you’re going before you click,” the company writes.

Those interested in how the updated layout can help them clinch new business can head to this page for more information on how to add more product details, like price, availability, and customer reviews.

In the meantime, go scroll through images as you scroll through images by clicking here.

