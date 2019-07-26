WhatsApp is reportedly building a desktop version that works without your phone

In 2015, WhatsApp released a web version that mirrored the conversation from the mobile app. To use it, though, you still needed to have your phone connected to the internet. But that might soon change.

Reliable WhatsApp leaker account WABetaInfo tweeted the company might be developing a Universal Windows Platform (UWP) app along with a new multi-platform system that will work even when your phone’s off.

And yes, in according to my rumor, UWP + the new multi platform system = you can use WhatsApp UWP on your PC if your phone (Android, iOS or Windows Phone) is off. https://t.co/PgNZTnOxlj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) July 26, 2019

This can be a big deal for the chat app that has more than 1.5 billion active users worldwide. It can help you stay in touch with the people on your contact list when you’re on the move, but your phone’s running out of juice. This is similar to the way Telegram works.

There’s no information on when this feature will be available, but we’ll keep an eye out for you.