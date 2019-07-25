This adult cam site is handing out virtual blowjobs, free of charge

Horned up, but unable to find someone to Netflix and chill with? We have the perfect alternative for you: simulated blowjobs, available on demand and absolutely free of charge – at least for the time being.

Adult livestreaming service CamSoda has launched Ep-Coc, an on-demand marketplace featuring a catalogue of simulated blowjobs, one with its own unique rhythm, duration, speed, and pressure. To cash out these, um, virtual assets, customers will need Lovense’s Max 2 automated masturbator, which pairs with Ep-Coc.

All virtual head experiences you’ve purchased can then be downloaded to and played from the Max 2.

CamSoda says the marketplace offers simulated fellatio experiences from amateurs and “renowned pornstars” alike, but its launch catalog seems rather frugal. We couldn’t spot any household names. “This feature [referring to the ability to record simulated blowjobs] has just been opened up to our users to create so far,” CamSoda told TNW.

In case you were wondering, the company says it “uses a mobile-friendly web app” to churn out simulated blowjobs. Creators are invited to “lick and touch their phone’s screen to record how they would give fellatio.”

Contrary to this description, though, we were directed to this blowjob creation UI for desktop that lets you control the vibration and duration of this simulated experience with your mouse (or trackpad)… which was a little disappointing.

Sorry ladies, Ep-Coc is only for guys

Unfortunately, the digital marketplace currently caters solely to the penis.

CamSoda says it might a launch a cunnilingus alternative in the future (similar to its O-Cast service) depending on how users respond to Ep-Coc, but the timeline is not yet clear.

One thing is for sure though. “It will be a Lovense device,” a CamSoda spokesperson told TNW. “We are not sure which one.”

This isn’t the first time CamSoda has toyed with the idea of on-demand virtual blowjobs.

Back in 2016, the company launched a similar service called BlowCast, which paired with Kiiroo’s Onyx automated masturbator. “We took BlowCast down when we ended our partnership with our previous technology partner and are much happier with Lovense and its products,” a CamSoda spokesperson told TNW.

For now, all simulated blowjobs on Ep-Coc will be absolutely free, but the company says it will start charging $0.99 at some point in the future. CamSoda didn’t clarify whether blowjob creators will receive a cut of all revenue generated from the marketplace, but that would certainly make it worth their time.

In the meantime, you can check out Ep-Coc by clicking here. A quick heads-up though: it’s very NSFW.

