Netflix launches its $3/month mobile-only subscription in India

At an event in New Delhi, India, today, Netflix launched its new mobile-only subscription tier for users in the country at Rs. 199 ($2.88) per month.

The plan is valid for one concurrent stream and will work with Android and iOS tablets. Netflix said consumers will be able to stream content at Standard Definition (SD). It added that users won’t be able to cast or mirror content

Earlier this month, the company had confirmed its plan to launch a mobile-only subscription in India. It had tested this plan in India and Malaysia earlier this year.

Previously, Netflix’s cheapest plan in India cost Rs 450 ($6.54) that allowed you to watch shows on one screen at SD resolution. With this plan, the company hopes to get more subscribers from tier-2 and tier-3 towns in India. However, the plan still costs more than Netflix’s competitors Hotstar and Amazon Prime video, which offers annual plans at Rs. 999 ($14.5).

