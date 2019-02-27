The best ways to move your music from Apple Music or Google Play Music to Spotify

Spotify’s just launched in India, and I’m excited to try it out. However, I’ve been an Apple Music subscriber for over three years, andAbhimanyu’s been using Google Play music for what feels like an eternity.

Naturally, we have tons of albums, songs, and playlists saved to our libraries, and we want to carry over our meticulous curation over to Spotify. I imagine you might want to do it too.

With that in mind, I’ve tested a bunch of apps that help you migrate your preferences and curated playlists from one streaming music service to another.

Before you get started, it’s worth noting that none of these services will transfer the songs you’ve uploaded between services; they’ll just match the songs available on one service to the other, and add them to your library.

For this guide, we’ve illustrated how you can move from Apple Music or Google Play Music – two of the world’s most popular services – to Spotify.

Tune My Music (Web) – Free

I’m recommending this service first up because it’s free and it works really well, save for a few glitches.

First, head to the Tune My Music site on your desktop.

Then, select the source music service (Apple Music or Google Play Music)

Choosing service on Tune My Site

If you’ve selected Apple Music, you’ll be asked to log in with your Apple ID.

Once you do that, the site will fetch your library, and you can select songs, artists, playlists, or albums to merge.

Hit the Merge button to start the sync. The site will helpfully list songs that it couldn’t find in the destination service.

Select songs to merge

For Google Play Music, the site will ask you to add a bookmarklet to your bookmarks bar, and head to the playlist that you want to convert on Google Play Music, and click on the bookmarklet.

Adding Bookmarklet for Google Play Music

Once you do that, you’ll be redirected to the Tune My Music site, where you can choose the songs you want to transfer.

Then choose your destination, and hit Start Moving My Music to begin the transfer.

Stamp (Web, Android, iOS) – €12.99 for bundled access to all three platforms

This is one of the proven services to move your playlist from one service to another. It has a free tier, but it only allows you to transfer 10 songs in one session, so that’s a bummer. You will have to shell out some money to sync all your songs in one go.

Install the app for desktop , iOS , or Android app to begin

Login to your source service (Google Play Music or Apple Music).

Select your destination (Spotify) and log in to the service

Select the playlists that you want to transfer. (There’s a Library playlist for Apple music that contains all of your libraries) .

Selection of playlists

Click on Begin to start the sync.

Succesful transfer

It took around 25 minutes for Stamp’s Android app to transfer all of my Apple Music’s playlist, and I think that’s reasonable given it has over 3,000 items.

SongShift (iOS) – Free to transfer a single album or playlist, $4 for to transfer all in one go

This is a well made iOS app to transfer your songs, albums, and playlists between two music streaming services. It’s free to use if you’re fine with transferring one album, song, or playlist at a time. That’s useful when you have only a handful of songs in your library.

Install SongShift app from the App Store.

Connect music services by logging in to the app. Setting up source and destination

Select your source by clicking on Select Source, and select an album, a playlist, or a song that you want to transfer.

Selecting an album, a song, or a playlist from the source

Select your destination service, and destination type (Existing Playlist, New Playlist, User Library)

Click on I’m Finished to begin the transfer.

Begin the transfer

This app is pretty quick to transfer songs, and it even keeps a history of what you’ve transferred. I’d definitely recommend this if you’re an iPhone user.

These are some of the best tools out there to get your music to Spotify, and start a new musical journey. Tell us how you get on moving your music to Spotify in the comments.

