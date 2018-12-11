Instagram gets WhatsApp-style walkie-talkie voice messages

Facebook-owned Instagram has just added one of the best features from its sister app, WhatsApp: direct voice messages.

Just as in WhatsApp, you can find it in any conversation (including group chats) in the Direct messaging section of the app. Tap and hold the microphone button located in the text entry box, and you can record a message to send to your contacts. They can listen to it whenever they like.

You can record and send voice messages in Instagram Direct

I use this a lot on WhatsApp already: it’s great for when your hands aren’t free to type, or if you need to explain something complex quickly. And seeing as how I already message people on Instagram about as often as on WhatsApp and Telegram, I’m certainly looking forward to using this.

The feature is now available worldwide on Android and iOS, so you can give it a try right away.

