Snapchat is testing new features (that Instagram has had for months)

Snapchat has clearly fallen behind Instagram when it comes to user growth. In order to catch up, the app is testing a bunch of features like a timer, camera grid, and portrait mode.

The finding comes from app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, who took to Twitter to share screenshots of the new features.

Portrait photos are in vogue, and Snapchat users will surely want to have this feature in the app as soon as possible. Wong posted a tweet that shows Snapchat’s redesign camera UI to place these functions on the right-hand side. Instagram introduced this feature back in April with “Focus mode,” so Snapchat is clearly way behind in including it in the app.

Snapchat is working on Portrait Mode pic.twitter.com/ZYwpn0BrZR — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 10, 2018

Along with these, Snapchat might also introduce “Batch Capture” that lets you take and post multiple stories in one go. After clicking one photo, press the “+” button to add another to the bunch. This might prove useful if you want to post multiple photos to a story or a group.

Snapchat is testing gridline, timer and batch capture mode pic.twitter.com/q4xzXP6eui — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 10, 2018

The company’s working on another feature called ‘Charms’ to define your friendship with someone. According to the screenshot posted below, you can assign a charm like “Birthday Twins” to a group to signify that your birthdays fall within seven days of each other.

Snapchat is testing "Charms" for providing information about your friendship or group pic.twitter.com/8xDH2KpMlq — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) December 10, 2018

As with other features still in testing, there’s no telling when these will make their way to the main Snapchat app. Stay tuned for updates.