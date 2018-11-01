Twitter is finally giving our chronological timelines back

We might finally get what’ve been asking for from Twitter: a chronological timeline. The company tweeted saying it’s testing a button to display tweets by post time, instead of showing an algorithmically picked feed.

According to Jack Dorsey, the company’s CEO, this feature is currently available to only a small number of iOS users and all Twitter employees.

The button will appear on the top right corner of one’s feed. Upon clicking it, one will see options for ‘switch to latest tweets’ and content ‘preferences’

@Twitter employees: this is now on for 100% of you, in production and earlybird. Please play with it! pic.twitter.com/luI2Qh97Qy — jack (@jack) November 1, 2018

However, fans of the curated feed (if there are any) shouldn’t worry, as the button allows you to switch back quickly.

Twitter introduced the algorithmic timeline back in 2016 in and faced a lot of backlash. Since then, people have been demanding the return of the chronological timeline. Thankfully, Twitter confirmed it was working on a solution for this a few months ago.

Twitter has finally worked out a way to give people an option to switch between two feeds and It seems like people are pretty happy about this:

How we feel about Twitter testing a homescreen button to switch the news feed to reverse chronological order: pic.twitter.com/1s4s0fguNT — Socialnn Tech (@SocialnnTech) November 1, 2018

The change also brings a floating ‘compose tweet’ button to iOS on the bottom right corner to accommodate the timeline switcher button.

This timeline switcher is refreshing to see from Twitter, as it gives users a way to try out both algorithmic and chronological timelines, and pick what’s best for them.

There is no information on when this feature will be available to all. We’ll update the post as soon as we hear from Twitter. I, for one, can’t wait to try the new timeline options out.

