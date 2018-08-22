Tinder launches a new dating service for college students in the US

Tinder is attempting to woo college students with Tinder U, a new version of its dating service that helps people find others to date, hook up, and make friends with at their school.

It’s rolling out on iOS to four-year, accredited, not-for-profit schools across the US; to sign up, you’ll need to be located on campus and have a .edu email address. Once you’re logged in, your profile picture will get a badge identifying your university.

From there on out, the service is basically the same as Tinder’s regular offering, except that you’ll be be swiping on students at your school, as well as nearby schools. You can always switch to the standard Tinder service at any time.

The launch could give Tinder a chance to sign up more users earlier on in life than usual, with ; I imagine that Tinder U will likely have its own marketing campaigns and cheaper offers for paid features that target students as they start school in the near future.

Via The Verge