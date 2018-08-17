WhatsApp backups won’t count against your Google Drive storage from November

Good news for folks who rely on Google Drive to store their WhatsApp backups: they’ll soon no longer count against your cloud storage quota, so the space you have on there will be entirely yours to use with other files and documents.

As someone who uses the messaging service almost exclusively and switches phones every few weeks, I’m glad to know I won’t need to give up over 2GB of space on Google Drive (where I’ve got 19GB of space for free) – which is also where I stash my voice recordings for personal notes and interviews.

Android Police noted that the update was announced to some users via email, and that WhatsApp has included details on this FAQ page.

The change will take effect on November 12. It’s worth noting that backups that haven’t been updated in more than a year will be wiped, so if you haven’t taken advantage of this feature in a while, you’ll want to do so before the aforementioned date.