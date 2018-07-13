This sex-positive dating app connects people through their fantasies

As with, well, everything really, the internet has changed the dating game. Just think how ubiquitous the phrase “swipe right” has become.

Yet while apps like Tinder work for many people, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to sexuality. It’s in these realms outside of traditional dating – whatever “traditional” means anyhow – that Fantasy App exists.

Created by Andriy Yaroshenko, a certified sexologist and experienced digital marketer, Fantasy App is a sex-positive dating platform for couples and individuals in non-monogamous relationships. In fact, 40 percent of the app’s users are in relationships.

Partners are then connected based on their disclosed kinks, fetishes, and fantasies. Check this video for more info:

“Fantasy users are united by four key attributes: positive attitudes towards sex and sexual fantasies, interest in developing their sexuality, creativity with regards to experimenting, and a healthy interest in obtaining new knowledge,” Yaroshenko said.

A strong pitch, but is this just a fancy way of dressing up an app that basically does the same thing as other dating services?

Yaroshenko responded by saying he wants Fantasy App to be a guide for sexual development, not somewhere to “find the nearest “body” for your quick sexual discharge.”

This focus on development is why the company also runs a sex-positive blog alongside the app.

Another element that stuck out for me though was the issue of security. With certain sexual practices unfortunately still taboo in wider society, one can imagine hackers licking their lips at the thought of acquiring this data.

To use Fantasy App, you have to connect your Facebook profile. And while the company says that your dating profile is hidden from friends on the social media network, bugs revealing personal information are reasonably common in the tech world.

On top of this, while users are able to select whether specific fantasies are public or secret, you can imagine a bug – like some of the ones Tinder has encountered – outing a lot of people to the wider world.

“We use various safeguards to protect the personal information submitted to us,” Yaroshenko told me. “However, no method of transmission over the Internet or via mobile device, or method of electronic storage, is 100% secure. While we strive to protect personal information, we cannot guarantee its absolute security. No one, not even Facebook or Tinder can guarantee this.”

I’ve got to say, it was genuinely refreshing to hear someone talk about security honestly. Still, more details on how Fantasy app is combatting this potential threat would soothe a lot of minds.

The company is currently focusing on the US market market, with Europe a secondary priority. If you’d like to learn more about Fantasy App, you can do so here.