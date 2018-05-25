PornHub launches a VPN for discreet browsing on mobile and desktop

To make it easier for you to avoid national censors and keep your porn browsing confidential, PornHub has launched a VPN service that works on your phone and desktop for smut and just about everything else on the web.

VPNHub is available for Android, iOS, Windows, and macOS; the mobile versions offer a free ad-supported tier with unlimited bandwidth and don’t require you to create an account to use it. However, you’re restricted to a US-based proxy, and can’t opt for alternative nodes in other parts of the world.

The desktop service requires a premium account, which you can try for free for seven days. After that, you’ll have to choose between a $13/month plan or a $55 annual subscription. That’s a fair bit pricier than the popular Private Internet Access ($40 a year), but cheaper than ExpressVPN ($100 a year).

Subscribers also get access to a bunch more location options, as well as faster speeds and no ads in the app. The service is available worldwide, except for the countries that the US forbids domestic companies to do business with, including Myanmar, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Sudan, and Syria.

In my brief testing in India, I found VPNHub to work as advertised, as it successfully hid my IP and allowed me to access sites blocked in the country without a fuss.

If you’re keen on having your preferred porn supplier hide your browsing activity, you can try the app by grabbing it from this site.

