This nifty tool can help you land a job abroad and relocate smoothly

New year, new beginnings. But a large part of getting off to a good start is about finding the right opportunity – and perhaps the right place. This is precisely what Relocate.me can help you out with.

Launched anew with a gorgeous design revamp and an updated relocation advice section, Relocate.me is a handy careers platform which specializes in helping people find working opportunities abroad – and completing the move without a hiccup.

The site currently has over 250 job opportunities listed, which is a relatively small number of offerings, but plans to add more in the future. For those curious what the options are, the openings are for a number of countries around the globe, including the US, Canada, Singapore, Germany, the UK and more.

Among other things, the vacancies vary from marketing, to sales, to developer roles, but the majority of the openings are for people with backgrounds in software and hardware. So chances are most people will find the selection rather limited.

Still, there are other things you might find useful, should you find yourself considering continuing your career abroad. The service comes with a dedicated relocation tips section which provides information about practical concerns like taxes, work permit, housing, as well as kindergarten and school availability in your preferred destination.

So in case you can’t find your dream job, you might have better luck finding the right place.

Those curious can try out Relocate.me here.

Read next: How Tech is Making Travel Affordable and Accessible