Here’s how to find and share your 9 best Instagram pics of 2017

Wondering which of your Instagram posts scored the most likes this year? There’s an app for that, and it generates a handy grid of your nine top posts, which you can happily publish on your profile for all your followers to enjoy.

Simply visit 2017bestnine.com on your phone, enter your Instagram handle on that page, and voilà! The site will generate an image featuring your most liked posts, and even display the total number of likes from all your pictures and video from the year. Here’s ours from @thenextweb:

If you’d like to share the grid on your profile, you’ll want to click the ‘Photo only version’ link, so you can download and publish it from your phone.

It’s worth noting that this won’t work if your account is set to private – but that’s easily fixed by simply switching your profile to ‘Public’ for a quick minute, grabbing your Best Nine grid, and switching back to private when you’re done. Easy peasy, no?