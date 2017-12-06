The best (and most terrifying) images of the LA fires are on Snapchat

Snapchat users are filming some incredible, if frightening footage of the Los Angeles fires, and their Stories are gathered into a blazing communal narrative on Snap Map.

For those of you who don’t live in California and might not have seen the blaze, it looks like this:

Not the typical morning commute… pic.twitter.com/kJIOQeqsIK — A. Mutzabaugh CMT (@WLV_investor) December 6, 2017

Snap Map has always been a great way to gather community footage on current world events. In case you’re unfamiliar, the map collates information from Our Stories to create a crowdsourced image of the event in question — in this case, the massive blaze dangerously close to a public highway.

The Snapchat stories about the fires have been coming in for several hours now, and paint a bleak picture of what is being called the “Skirball Fire.” Several have the geofilter for Bel-Air, where the fire is strongest. Other fires in the area have their own spots on the map, with similar local reports, though this one is by far the most dramatic.

At the last report, the Skirball fire prompted evacuations of the area and partial closure of the 405 freeway.

