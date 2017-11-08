Instagram now lets you upload camera roll items older than 24 hours to your Stories

Instagram now lets users post Stories that are older than 24-hours. Now we’ll all be able to bring up old memories straight to our Stories.

The magic of Instagram Stories has always been that you can post portions of your day — as long they were captured in the last 24-hours. Now, the app lets you browse through your library and pick any image or video you want, regardless of when it was taken. All you have to do is slide up from the camera and it will open up your library, just like before, only now the range is limitless.

Once you pick what to post, Instagram will automatically place a sticker showing the date the photo or video was taken. But not to worry, just like any sticker on the app, it can can be resized, rotated or even thrown in the trash — and nobody will know it’s a thing of the past.

The update was rumored in September and is finally out for all users. A big step forward for the company, it finally shows a differentiated strategy from Snapchat, which only allowed users to post older images with an obligatory white border revealing the time and date they were taken.

This time around, Instagram seems to be giving users a chance to deviate away from their feed and share more on their Stories.

Now we’ll be able to post #ThrowbackThursdays directly on our stories, without having to contaminate our impeccable feeds.