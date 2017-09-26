Instagram now gives you more control over who can comment on your posts

Instagram is introducing a few new tools today to help make comments more bearable. Mainly, the company is finally giving users more control over who can actually comment on posts.

Previously, Instagram comments were all or nothing – either you allowed people to comment on your posts, or you didn’t. Now you can limit comments to only come from people that you follow and/or your followers, and you can also block specific commenters as well. Instagram recently added the ability to automatically block offensive comments, so it’s nice to see the company taking steps to make the app less of a platform for trolls.

In other news, Instagram now lets you anonymously report live videos to provide mental health resources for the broadcasters The person will see a message offering information for calling a 24/7 helpline or even just texting a friend.

Lastly Instagram is adding a new batch of heart-shaped stickers to to inspire kind comments:

Over the next few months, we’re turning walls in cities around the world into colorful murals inspiring #KindComments. Visit a wall, take a photo or video and share a #KindComments to make someone’s day. You can also participate by using a new kindness-themed heart-shaped sticker. Both the murals and stickers are created by artists from the global community.

Can’t complain about more stickers, right? The new batch of features are rolling out to everyone starting today.

Strengthening Our Commitment to Safety and Kindness for 800 Million on Instagram