Snapchat is celebrating its sixth birthday with ‘Sky Filters’ and more 3D Bitmoji Lenses

Snap today announced, in celebration of its popular app turning six-years-old, it will be adding ‘Sky Filters’ and more 3D Bitmoji lenses to its Snapchat app.

‘Sky Filters’ brings an entirely new set of filters to the app, designed to detect the sky in your photos and offer a carousel of effects that can then alter the sky’s appearance.

Snapchat is adding a new set of 3D bitmojo after introducing the feature last week. 3D Bitmoji, one of the coolest time-wasters you can use your phone’s camera for, are Snapchat’s way of letting you interact and play with cartoons in the real world. The new 3D Bitmoji lenses are in addition to those already available.

Sky Filter and the new Bitmojo lenses will be available for all users ahead of Snapchat’s birthday tomorrow. In the mean-time I’ll be pretending to work while I’m playing with my Bitmoji.