Instagram now lets you share Stories via Direct messages

Instagram is adding the ability to share a story through Direct messages today. You’ve been able to share regular posts since 2015, but this is the first time the oh-so-popular stories have been available through DMs.

To share a story, just tap the new Direct icon at the bottom of the screen while viewing one and select a friend or group to share it with. That said, there are several restrictions to keep in mind.

For one, shared stories only last as long as the original post itself, which basically means they will disappear from your DMs within 24 hours. If you’d rather people not be sharing your stories with others, you can disable DM sharing in your settings. And if your account is private, you stories can’t be shared with non-followers anyway.

The feature is rolling out to iOS and Android globally over the coming weeks, so don’t be surprised if you don’t see it right away.