Spotify kills Safari support for Mac users

If you use Spotify to stream music on your Mac, you’ll no longer be able to access the service through Safari, as the company doesn’t support Apple’s browser any more.

It isn’t yet clear exactly what’s caused the issue, but Spotify now suggests switching browsers or using its desktop app to get your fix. On macOS, your options include the latest versions of Firefox, Chrome and Opera.

Some folks are pointing to the Widevine DRM plugin that Spotify uses to protect its tracks from being pirated, and its compatibility issues with Safari.

We’ve contacted Spotify to learn more. For now, switching browsers of firing up the desktop player are your best bets.