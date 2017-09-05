Anti-Uber protest leaves one dead in Chile

Protesters against Uber and Cabify blocked a major thoroughfare to a Chilean airport, leaving at least one man dead and multiple flights delayed. The Santiago protest managed to back traffic up for miles, and several people abandoned their cars to flee the gridlock on foot.

As yet, there’s no word on the name of the person who died, but Reuters reports he was a Brazilian tourist who suffered a heart attack. Rescue workers helicoptered him out of traffic, but were unable to save him.

It’s not the first time taxi drivers have protested against rideshare apps — far from it. Just off the top of my head, I can think of protests in Paris, Croatia, and Italy.

But this might be the first time I’ve heard of an anti-rideshare protest resulting in a death. 15 people are currently in custody, and the governor of the region is promising to bring charges against those responsible.

Anti-Uber protests disrupt major Chilean airport; one dead on Reuters