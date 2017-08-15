Here’s how to keep your Instagram creeping on the low

Is your Instagram search history embarrassing? Of course it is. So to avoid one of your friends getting a hold of your phone and finding out who you’ve been creeping on 一 follow these instructions.

Search History

Clearing your history erases all previous searches in your search bar. But it doesn’t affect your search recommendations. Meaning, that an account you want to hide could still pop up in search results.

To clear your history:

Go to your profile. Tap the gear icon next to “Edit Profile” on iOS or the three dotted line on Android Scroll until you find the “Clear Search History” option, and tap it.

Keep in mind, this doesn’t permanently delete your search history. If you search for the same account or hashtag it will reappear again.

Hide

This feature is the answer to all of your prayers. To hide an account from peskily showing up in your recommendations, just tap “Hide.” The account will never show up again 一 even if you keep visiting that profile.

To hide any account:

Tap the search bar Tap and hold the account Tap Hide

See Fewer Posts Like This

If you scroll through the #wcw results more than you should, “See Fewer Posts Like This” will put a stop to all of the IG models taking over your Explore feed.

To receive fewer recommendations of a specific type of post:

View the post Tap the three dotted line Tap “See Fewer Posts Like This”

Happy stalking.