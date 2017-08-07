Netflix is down for many users right now… so you will have to just ‘chill’

Chill. It is not just you: Netflix is down for numerous users around the globe.

A large bulk of users are checking in to Down Detector to report that the popular video streaming service is currently experiencing server downtime – which means you might have to postpone your “chilling” for later.

According to the outage heat map, it appears that the issue is mostly affecting users in Europe – with some isolated incidents in the American East Coast and Latin America.

The Netflix customer support team has already confirmed the issue on its official Twitter account.

Curiously, the replies were written in Portuguese and in German – though both literally say that the support team is aware of the outage and working to bring back the service.

Wir arbeiten schon an einer Lösung! ^FW — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) August 7, 2017

Olá! Agradecemos por nos avisar!! Estamos trabalhando na resolução deste erro. Tenta novamente mais tarde =) *TB — Netflix CS (@Netflixhelps) August 7, 2017

Meanwhile, other users continue to complain.

For what is worth, Down Detector indicates that over 299 users submitted downtime reports at one point. Fortunately, the number has since dropped to under 160.

Affected users that were able to get in touch with Netflix support claim that the company said the outage is a “global issue.”

I called Netflix and they said its a global issue. I get the message saying that its not available in my region (US) – I’m not in the US… — Tumi Oni (@lolie_lollie) August 7, 2017

The reason why Netflix is down remains unknown as of now, but it appears Amazon Prime is also struggling with server downtime right now – which means Amazon might be experiencing troubles with its Web Services, though its status page says everything is running swell.

We will monitor the situation actively and will come back to update this piece once the streaming service is up and running again. In the meantime, find something else to do – or another platform to stream from.

Developing…