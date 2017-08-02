Mozilla’s new tool lets you send self-destructing 1GB files for free

Part of Mozilla’s work in building the open-source Firefox browser involves trialing new features be

The folks at Mozilla, who are behind Firefox, are testing a bunch of new tools and features for the popular open-source browser. That includes Send, a free cross-browser web app for sharing self-destructing files up to 1GB in size.

Simply point any modern browser to this page and drop a file on there. You’ll then be able to share it with anyone by sending them the link.

Mozilla says it’s fully private and encrypted on the client side (which means the organization can’t view the contents), and the link will only work for a single download or for up to 24 hours, whichever comes sooner.

Send works as advertised with uploads as quick as other options like WeTransfer, and is a great choice for when you need to securely share a file without worrying that others might access it with the same link you hand out. Give it a go here.

Send on Firefox Test Pilot