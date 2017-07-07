Prisma’s new AI-powered selfie sticker iPhone app is… ehhh

The folks behind Prisma, which was the first AI-powered art filter app for your photos, have come up with a new toy for your iPhone: Sticky AI.

Fire it up and snap a selfie, and Sticky will isolate your likeness from the scene and turn it into a stylized sticker. You can also shoot a short animation, Boomerang-style and apply effects to it. Once you’re done, you can add some text and share it to other apps.

Sticky is simple enough to use and is fun for a few minutes, but the effects are limited to just a couple of brush-stroke styles for now.

It’s not nearly as interesting as Google Allo’s illustrated selfie sticker packs, so I don’t see it sticking around for long on people’s homescreens. A few more filters and options to add backgrounds might make it more compelling.

The free app is available now in the App Store; an Android version is in the works and should be out in a couple of weeks.

