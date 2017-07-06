Google Earth adds live video feeds for watching natural wonders in real-time

Google Earth got a major revamp earlier this year with features like browser support, 3D maps and informative Knowledge Cards. It’s now added live content to that list.

The Voyager storytelling section, which lets you take interactive guided tours of interesting places, now supports live video feeds. The first location that you can check out up close is the Katmai National Park in Alaska, which sees brown bears emerge from half a year of hibernation to catch salmon in the Brooks River.

The team at Explore.org has set up five cameras across Katmai, including one underwater so you can the bears hunt salmon in their element. Check out the live feeds by heading to this link in Chrome.

Google Earth Live: Explore.org invites you to hang out with Alaskan Brown Bears on The Keyword

