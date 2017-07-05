CNNBlackMail is fake news

While most of us in America were celebrating Independence Day, CNN investigators were busy tracking down the creator of a meme. CNN’s KFILE investigation team found the Reddit user responsible for taking an old wrestling clip and turning it into a controversial statement on how the President feels about mainstream media:

Andrew Kaczynski of CNN published the article yesterday detailing how KFILE tracked down the creator of the controversial meme. CNN chose only to reveal the individual’s Reddit user name, leaving his identity secret.

The trending topic #CNNBLACKMAIL began to circulate on Twitter shortly after Kaczynski published the story — the accusation being that CNN tracked down a 15-year-old boy and threatened to reveal his name to the world if he ever went after the news network again.

Even Donald Trump Jr. joined in to show his disgust:

So I guess they weren't effective threatening the admin so they go after & bully a 15 y/o? Seems in line w their "standards" #CNNBlackmail https://t.co/u8YmNnLonj — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 5, 2017

The problem? The Reddit user responsible, HanAssholeSolo, whose name CNN chose not to reveal, isn’t a child.

Again. HanAssholeSolo is not 15 or anywhere close to it. This is POTUS' son spreading misinformation. pic.twitter.com/AB98NLn7nc — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

HanAssholeSolo is a middle-aged man who wants us to believe he is genuinely sorry for what he’s done. He wrote on Reddit:

First of all, I would like to apologize to the members of the Reddit community for getting this site and this sub embroiled in a controversy that should never have happened.I would also like to apologize for the posts made that were racist, bigoted, and anti-semitic. I am in no way this kind of person, I love and accept people of all walks of life and have done so for my entire life. I am not the person that the media portrays me to be in real life, I was trolling and posting things to get a reaction from the subs on Reddit and never meant any of the hateful things I said in those posts. I would never support any kind of violence or actions against others simply for what they believe in, their religion, or the lifestyle they choose to have. Nor would I carry out any violence against anyone based upon that or support anyone who did.

The blackmail allegations came because CNN, in its article, said the following:

CNN is not publishing “HanA**holeSolo’s” name because he is a private citizen who has issued an extensive statement of apology, showed his remorse by saying he has taken down all his offending posts, and because he said he is not going to repeat this ugly behavior on social media again. In addition, he said his statement could serve as an example to others not to do the same.

CNN has stated repeatedly it had no intention of threatening or blackmailing the individual responsible. In fact, in response to the misinformation being spread, the author of the article tweeted:

FYI "HanAssholeSolo" just called me."I am in total agreement with your statement. I was not threatened in anyway." https://t.co/7se1B8Z29D — andrew kaczynski 🤔 (@KFILE) July 5, 2017

To recap, the two sides to this story lead us to believe either CNN threatened the right to free speech of a private citizen, or the company was simply reporting news while maintaining the anonymity of its source.

HanAssholeSolo also appears to agree with CNN on the intent of the meme. The White House believes no one would perceive the President’s tweet as a threat, but the original creator of the meme doesn’t share that opinion:

I think they should have used their better judgment, since the President tweets things off the cuff, it’s a knee-jerk reaction. I don’t feel that they should have posted something like that given the controversy going on between them and the media.

The controversy surrounding the CNN article is nothing new. The President frequently states he believes CNN is a producer of fake or fraudulent news.

The idea that the First Amendment — which guarantees freedom of the press as well — should protect owners of social media accounts from being associated with the things they say on them is a difficult one to swallow. Such an interpretation requires us to imagine the American government being so influenced by CNN’s article that it fined or imprisoned the person behind HanAssholeSolo’s Reddit account.

