Milanote is the Evernote for creatives

The late Steve Jobs once said:

Creativity is just connecting things. When you ask creative people how they did something, they feel a little guilty because they didn’t really do it, they just saw something. It seemed obvious to them after a while. That’s because they were able to connect experiences they’ve had and synthesize new things.

And this brings us to a problem if you use Evernote. Due to the design of Notebooks, even the best hierarchal structures or tagging conventions separate these ideas into their own bucket, of sorts, waiting for the all-powerful search bar to find them at a later date. It’s a system designed to store things, not see how they work together to form a larger concept.

Milanote is different.

Like Google Keep, Milanote lets you arrange your notes in a bulletin board sort of approach. Where it differs, however, is in allowing the user to move notes to any location within the board — including off the screen. Pin an item here, add a text note there, drop in a link, a YouTube video, and connect them in whatever way you see fit using lines, arrows, or whitespace.

Unlike Keep, the bulletin board items, or notes, stay exactly where you place them. There’s no snapping in place to preordained guidelines. Instead, you’re offered complete freedom to organize, or not. Move items, or don’t. Add organizational structures, or admire the mess you’ve made while gaining a visual understanding of how your notes work together to form a bigger picture.

Milanote is available now, and you can try it here.

