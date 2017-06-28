Snapchat now lets you create your own filters – right in the app

You’ve been able to create your own filters on Snapchat since early last year, but you’ve always had to use a desktop tool to do so. Fret no more: you can now create Geofilters right within Snapchat itself.

You’ll find the new tool within Snapchat’s Settings menu. Tap on ‘On-Demand Geofilters’ and you’ll be able to create your own filters using a variety of templates designed around different occasions and celebrations (birthdays, weddings, holidays, etc). You can then customize these templates with text, bitmoji and stickers.

Keep in mind these are Geofilters, which means they are only active over a specific geographic location, and that you’ll have to pay. Pricing seems fair though: fees start at $5.99 for few hours and a minimum area of 20,000 square feet, so you’ll get plenty of coverage for your money.

Also keep in mind it takes about 1 business day for the filters to be approved – after all, they are accessible to anyone who uses Snapchat.

It’s good to see Snapchat bringing its filter creation tool to mobile – the tool was lost on the vast majority of everyday consumers being stuck on the web. Now that it’s available within the app, I wouldn’t be surprised to see custom Geofilters become way more common.

The mobile Geofilters tool is currently available within the US, but will expand to other countries soon.