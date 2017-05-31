Oculus makes the Gear VR a bit less lonely by adding Google Cast support

VR is fun and all, but it’s also a largely solitary experience. Samsung and Oculus’ new update to the Gear VR hopes to fix that.

Taking a page out of Google’s book, you can now stream what you’re doing on the Gear VR to Google Cast enabled devices. Obviously, your friends won’t get the whole immersive 3D experience, but it’s better than just flailing around with no context. It’s also a lot quicker than passing around the headset so everyone can try out what you’re doing.

VR platforms have been adding more social features recently, but those generally still require more than one headset. Casting helps VR feel a little more inclusive without breaking the bank. The feature is rolling out in the latest version of the Oculus app today.

