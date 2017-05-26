Court rules against model over body-shaming Snap

Former Playboy model Dani Mathers was sentenced to community service by a judge this week for a Snap she took of another woman.

While at an LA Fitness gym last July, Mathers took a picture of a naked 71-year-old woman in the locker room. She captioned the photo, “If I can’t unsee this then you can’t either” and posted it to her public Story. She was quickly — and rightly — raked over the coals for it: LA Fitness banned her from all 800 of its gyms and reported her to the police.

Last November, she was charged with criminal invasion of privacy. Mathers’ oft-repeated defense — that she only meant to send the Snap to a friend and wasn’t familiar with how Snapchat worked — cut no ice with the judge. After pleading no contest, she was sentenced to 30 days of community service and three years of probation.

The woman whose body she displayed has remained anonymous, though prosecutors say she was “mortified.”

