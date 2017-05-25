Snapchat launches a design studio for custom geofilters

Snapchat introduced the ability to let you create your own Geofilters – effects that are only available in specific physical locations – early last year, but you had to be familiar with design tools like Photoshop or Illustrator in order to make anything decent. Fret no more: you can now create your own filters from scratch right from your browser.

The tools comes with a few preset categories, like Birthdays, Weddings, Business, Food, etc. Each category then has various templates you can modify by entering your own text, changing colors, or adding your own graphics (including Bitmoji).

Snapchat’s clearly looking to expand geofilters beyond businesses and into something everyday people may want to use for their own events. As before, you’ll have to pony up some cash to activate the filters, with prices varying depending on dates and coverage.

The minimum area is 20,000 square feet, which should easily cover most peoples homes with a bit of buffer room. For a 24-hour period, that was only about $9 for an area around my Brooklyn apartment. Not too bad a price to pay if I were trying to have a super nerdy party, but prices ramp up quickly if you need wider coverage.

I’m not a party person myself, but if you want to try your hand at a filter of your own, head on over to geofilters.snapchat.com.

