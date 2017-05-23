Snapchat launches custom Stories you can create with your friends

by Rachel Kaser in Apps

Snapchat launches custom Stories you can create with your friends
Credit: Snapchat/YouTube

Snapchat’s latest feature lets users create custom Stories with their friends, making a communal Story based on a shared event or location.

When you create a custom Story, you can add your friends as contributors. When they create a new Snap, they have the option to add it to your communal story. You can also “Geofence” the Story to a particular location, which I assume means you can only see it if you’re in a the right place.

Snap says, “It’s perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or a new baby story just for the family.” Communal Stories disappear if no one contributes to them for 24 hours, de rigueur for Story and Story-like features these days. The feature isn’t available for me yet, so presumably it isn’t fully rolled-out.

We’re sure somewhere, someone on the Facebook dev team just did a Pavlovian head swivel and said, “There’s something new out there.”

A Whole New Story on Snap News

Read next: Google is now selling its 4K digital whiteboard for $5000

AppsSnapchat

Rachel Kaser is a reporter from Texas. Happy to hear your thoughts on rachel@thenextweb.com or @rachelkaser on Twitter.

Rachel is a writer and former game critic from Central Texas. She enjoys gaming, writing mystery stories, streaming on Twitch, and horseback riding. Check her Twitter for curmudgeonly criticisms.

Here's some more distraction

Comments