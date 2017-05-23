Snapchat launches custom Stories you can create with your friends

Snapchat’s latest feature lets users create custom Stories with their friends, making a communal Story based on a shared event or location.

When you create a custom Story, you can add your friends as contributors. When they create a new Snap, they have the option to add it to your communal story. You can also “Geofence” the Story to a particular location, which I assume means you can only see it if you’re in a the right place.

Snap says, “It’s perfect for a trip, a birthday party, or a new baby story just for the family.” Communal Stories disappear if no one contributes to them for 24 hours, de rigueur for Story and Story-like features these days. The feature isn’t available for me yet, so presumably it isn’t fully rolled-out.

We’re sure somewhere, someone on the Facebook dev team just did a Pavlovian head swivel and said, “There’s something new out there.”

A Whole New Story on Snap News

