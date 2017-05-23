Instagram tests an archive feature to hide your embarrassing old photos

If you’re a serial Instagrammer, chances are you have at least a couple of photos that you’re not too proud of, but don’t want to delete for the sake of nostalgia. Now Instagram is testing an alternate solution: archiving.

As first spotted by TechCrunch, the feature shows up in the ‘…’ menu above your individual images, and shows up as the first option. That’s likely to emphasize it as a better alternative to permanently deleting the memory.

Archived photos will then show up in their own private folder, which only you can access by tapping on the new clock-looking icon on the top right of your profile.

From there, you can choose to return it to your profile, share it privately on Messenger or WhatsApp, or get rid of it once and for all.

When asked for comment, Instagram provided the following statement: “We’re always testing new ways to improve the Instagram experience.” That doesn’t say much, but in our experience, most of Instagram’s public tests end up being rolled out widely – if you don’t see the feature now, it’s likely just a matter of time until it shows up.

