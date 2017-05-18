Duolingo adds Japanese to its catalog of languages

Duolingo announced today that it was adding Japanese to its language courses.

The course teaches English-speaking users the hiragana syllabary in addition to Japanese phrases, with katakana cards being available on the company’s Tinycards app.

Duolingo called the course “the most highly anticipated course launch in our five-year history.” The language app first teased the release of the Japanese course last month, with a very positive response on both Facebook and Twitter:

With the inclusion of Japanese, Duolingo raises the number of language courses available to English-speaking users to 23 — 28 if you count the other courses still in development, such as Klingon.

Japanese is currently available on the Duolingo iOS app, and will roll out to Android sometime in the next few weeks.

