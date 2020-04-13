Apple Maps will soon direct you to your nearest coronavirus testing center

One of the key directives from the World Health Organization (WHO) to contain the coronavirus spread has been to perform more tests. But it might not be easy for people to know where’s the nearest test center. Apple is hoping to help with that by pinpointing the location of test centers nearest you in its Maps app.

As was first spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple introduced a portal for hospitals, labs, and clinics over the weekend to register themselves as COVID-19 testing centers. The company will verify these locations, and show them on Apple Maps. The app will also show if the test location has a drive-through facility or requires you to pre-book an appointment.

It’s not clear if this feature will be available internationally. We’ve asked the company for more details, and we’ll update the story if we hear back.

This new feature is part of Apple’s continued effort to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month the company said it’ll produce a million face shields for medical workers. Last week, the company announced a partnership with Google to build a Bluetooth-based system for contact tracing of coronavirus.

Last month, Alphabet’s Verily launched a website for free coronavirus testing in a few counties in California.

If you’re a health professional and want to register your workplace as a test location that shows up on Apple Maps, you can get more details here.