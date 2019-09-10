Apple will ship an 18W fast charger with the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max

After years of shipping a tiny 5W charger brick in the box with iPhones, Apple with finally include an 18W USB C-to-lightening charger with the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Sadly, the iPhone 11 won’t get the benefit of that.

Apple says its new battery will offer four hours more battery life on the iPhone 11 Pro as compared to the iPhone Xs; five hours more on the iPhone 11 Pro Max as compared to the iPhone Xs Max.

Last month, a tweet from ChargeLAB, a website focused on charging peripherals, predicted this development correctly. Apple’s support page for fast charging suggests iPhones can support a USB-PD charger of up to 87W of power.

